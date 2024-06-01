Tinubu Lauds NDDC for Linking 20 Communities in Akwa Ibom With a Bridge 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the completion and inauguration of a 600-metre bridge project linking 20 communities in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The bridge, a component of the Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opolom- Okoroutip -Iwouchang Road (section 11) was completed by the NDDC recently.

The President who spoke while inaugurating the bridge project, praised the management of NDDC for directly touching the lives of the people of Niger Delta.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, noted that the present board of the commission is the first to focus on addressing the problems of the region just one year in office.

Satisfied with the performance of the management, Tinubu praised the MD, the chairman of NDDC board along with others executives and board members “for being the first board in NDDC since year 2000 to remain focused, united and commissioning projects that benefit directly the people of the Niger Delta people.

“Just after one year you have been able to connect five local governments in Ondo State to the National grid by the commissioning of the substation at Okiti-Pupa in Ondo State, the substation is going to serve 64 communities and i can tell you that you have brought light to the people.

“The people of Ibeno have another access road to civilisation, it was difficult before to access this area but today you can access 600 metre of bridge.

“About 20 communities separated by Qua-Iboe River are now linked up by this bridge to Eastern Obolo and other parts of the state.

“The economic activities, exchange of commerce and education will now flourish .This is the first time NDDC is impacting on the lives of the Niger Delta people directly,” the President asserted.

Noting that many years of oil exploration activities have impacted negatively on the Niger Delta people, in terms of acid rain, poor yield and other devastating effects, the president urged NDDC to beam its searchlight on empowering the people of the region.

The Minister of the Ministry of Nigeria Delta Development, Abubarkar Momoh, in a remark, said the milestone being recorded with the commissioning of the bridge was a product of a performance bond signed between the management of NDDC and his ministry.

According to the minister, 20 communities the bridge would serve were disjointed, stressing that with the commissioning of the bridge the communities would access themselves and economic activities in those communities would begin to flourish.

“When we assumed office last year, I and the permanent secretary signed a performance bond with Mr President and sometimes last year NDDC signed a performance bond with the ministry, so what you are seeing today is a direct fallout of that commitment,” the minister said.

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Ayakenyi, lauded the NDDC management for its commitment in uplifting the lives of the ordinary people in Nigeria while also pledging support to Mr. President’s administration.

Earlier, the MD, NDDC, Dr. Sam Ogbuku while thanking Mr. President for his support noted that the commissioning of the projects which began last week were in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.