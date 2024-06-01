Tinubu Inaugurates Three Naval Ships, Two Helicopters 

Chiemelie Ezeobi





To tackle endemic maritime crimes, as well as boost the nation’s Blue Economy, President Bola Tinubu, has inaugurated three Nigerian Navy (NN) ships and two helicopters at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The inauguration of the platforms was part of activities lined up for the celebration of the 68th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy as well as the fifth International Maritime Conference.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Shettima, noted that since the formation of the Nigerian Navy 68 years ago, the service had continued to confront contending issues by adopting what he described as the most optimal policies and strategies to address the rapidly changing security challenges in the nation.

Noting that the conference, with the theme “Promoting the Blue Economy in Africa through International Cooperation on Maritime Security,” was apt as it encapsulated the major objective of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14, the Vision of Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050, and a key target of Africa’s Agenda 2063, he said it also offered the best platform for relevant stakeholders to articulate the mechanism for collaborative action against maritime crimes in Africa.

The President commended the Navy and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla for creating a safe and secure maritime environment.”

The President referred to the Navy as “lifeguards of Nigeria’s Maritime Environment” and applauded Ogalla’s anti- crude oil theft operations which has led to increasing levels oil production for Nigeria.

Earlier in his welcome address, Ogalla, described maritime threats as transnational in nature and capable of hampering the potential of the blue economy of nations.

He said ameliorating these threats was beyond the scope and capability of one nation but required international collaborative efforts.

He added: “It is believed that this conference will provide a viable platform to collectively develop strategies in addressing Africa’s inherent security challenges arising from the development of the blue economy.”

Ogalla highlighted past regional and continental levels of cooperation and collaboration aimed at achieving sustainable maritime security architecture in Africa, including the Africa Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050 and the 2013 Yaounde Declaration, which established the Code of Conduct, Memorandum of Understanding, and Protocols for collective maritime security initiatives for member states of the Gulf of Guinea.

These initiatives, he said, attested to the political level commitment to security and developmental imperatives in the continent’s maritime domain.

The CNS also recalled that as part of regional initiatives to promote maritime security, the African Union, through its communique 1012 of 2021, established the Combined Maritime Task Force for the region.

He explained that ”In line with its 2021 – 2030 strategic plan, the Nigerian Navy embarked on fleet recapitalisation, manpower development, indigenous shipbuilding efforts and strategic partnership to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain and by extension, the Gulf of Guinea region.

“Recently, the Nigerian Navy Hydrography Department was upgraded to the National Hydrographic Agency. This is with a view to improving charting and seabed mapping of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“The Nigerian Navy’s Naval Dockyard Limited have also embarked on ship repair efforts and trainings for our friendly navies.”