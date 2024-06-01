 Tinubu Charges Universities to Focus on Entrepreneurship, Unizik Graduates 7,733 Students

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

President Bola Tinubu has challenged Nigerian universities to lay more emphasis on training in entrepreneurship to ensure that graduates become job creators instead of seekers.



Tinubu stated this during the 18th convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, while delivering his address as the visitor of the institution.

The President who was represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Rakiya Iliyasu, said: “I challenge our universities to continue to emphasise training in entrepreneurship so that these graduates are able to become job creators, instead of perennial job seekers.

“I have no doubt that Nigerian universities are very much able to find lasting solutions to problems faced by the country.”



According to the President, to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda, the government needs cooperation from the universities and others.

He also appealed for greater transparency in the management of the affairs of universities and more commitment to research and publications for which “government is providing financial and other resources through the Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETfund) and Needs assessment intervention funds.”



Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Esimone, revealed that a total of 7,733 students graduated during the ceremony.

Out of the 7,733 students, 7,091were be awarded first degrees across various faculties, while 96 received postgraduate diplomas, whereas 391 and 251 received Masters and Doctoral degrees respectively.



Esimone, who will leave office in less than a week, said he feels fulfilled to have had the opportunity to serve the institution as the Vice Chancellor.

He said: “It is worthy of note that notwithstanding the disruptions in academic and administrative activities of the nation’s universities, Nnamdi Azikiwe University has not allowed the implementation of its new staff conditions of service approved in our administration to suffer vis-à-vis the welfare and promotion of staff.

“The staff appraisal innovations have ensured that deserving staff are promptly promoted. Thus far, four hundred and ninety-four (494) staff have been promoted to the rank of Readers and Professors, two hundred and forty (240) to senior lecturers; and seven hundred and sixty-six (766) to other ranks in the academic staff career ladder.”