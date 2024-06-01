Tight Security as Emirs Sanusi, Bayero Attend Separate Jumaat Prayers

*44 district heads, LGA chairmen pay allegiance to former CBN governor

*Group urges NJC, NBA to save integrity of legal profession

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

There was tight security at the Kano City Central Mosque as the 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi 11, led Friday prayers alongside thousands of supporters and well-wishers.



For his part, the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, performed the Juma’at service at the mosque situated outside the Nasarawa Palace under tight security. But the mosque was not filled as the congregation were forced to pray outside the gate sandwiched by armed security men.

This was as the 44 Interim Administrators of local government councils including their District Heads have renewed their allegiance to the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, during a court session yesterday, at the Emir’s palace.



But Citizens Gavel, a non-governmental organisation, has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to save the integrity of the legal profession in the face of conflicting judgements given by multiple judges.

Emir Sanusi who appeared in full traditional regalia, rode white horse to the mosque, where he offered about 15 minutes of Friday sermon in Arabic Language.

Bayero, also appeared in white royal regalia, under the royal umbrella meant only for Emirs, escorted back to the Nasarawa Palace after the prayer.



Earlier, there was false information circulating on social media that the deposed Emir, Bayero, would lead the Jumma’t prayers at the same city central mosque.

But the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, urged all residents to disregard the false information as it is capable of causing a crisis in the state.



He said all necessary security arrangements had been made for Bayero to observe his Jumma’at prayers in the Mosque where he lives at the Nasarawa Palace.

The CP also assured that the Police and all other state security agencies will provide adequate security at the palace where Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is expected to observe his Jumma’at prayers.



“Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and to go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation.

“We assured that the Police will continue to provide the necessary security for ensuring that residents observe their Friday congressional prayers peacefully and without threats to their lives and property.”



All the 44 Interim Administrators of local government councils including their district heads have renewed their allegiance to Emir Sanusi.

One of the district heads who pleased to remain anonymous said, the visit indicated a show of respect, loyalty and submission to the Emir’s authority by the local government administrators and district heads in Kano.



“Our visit acknowledged Sanusi’s position as the traditional ruler of Kano, and pledging our unflinching support, and allegiance to him. This is a significant gesture of unity and solidarity,” he added.

The local government Chiefs ,and the district heads came along with their respective legislative council members, village and ward heads to pay the homage to the reinstated Emir.



As at the time of filing this report, some Kano residents, especially supporters of the Emir, including state government officials have continued to troop in to pledge support to the monarch.

In the meantime, with the ongoing tussle between Bayero and Sanusi over the emirate of Kano, Citizens Gavel has called on the NJC and the NBA to save the integrity of the legal profession.

Citizens Gavel recalled that barely a week after the NJC had sanctioned Justices Inyang E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, G.B Brikins-Okolosi of the Delta State High Court and Amina Shehu of the Yobe State High Court for various malfeasances, Justice A.M Liman of the Federal High Court who sits in Kano State,and who clearly doesn’t have jurisdiction over chieftaincy matters had on May 23rd, 2024, strangely issued an ex parte order which inter alia, suspended the implementation of the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 – a law that was validly passed by the Kano State House of Assembly and pursuant to which Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero was deposed as Emir of Kano State and Muhammadu Sanusi II was installed in his stead.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, Nelson Olanipekun, the organisation said it is not surprising that the conflicting court orders emanating from the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court as well as the actual tussle between Bayero and Sanusi for the soul of Kano Emirate have sparked protest in the state and leading Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Wednesday, 29th of May, 2024, to ban all public demonstrations and to direct security forces to arrest any individual involved in same.

It stated that even though the Chief Justice of Nigeria,Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, had already summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court as well as the Chief Judge of the Kano State High Court in connection with the conflicting court orders issued by the two courts, it was imperative for the two legal bodies to step in and wade the tide.

It reads in part: “We also recalled that barely four days after the ex parte order of Justice Liman was issued, Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the Kano State High Court also issued her own ex parte order dated 27th May, 2024 which not only conflicted with the ex parte order of Justice Liman but restrained Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero from parading himself as Emir of Kano State while also directing security agencies to take over his residence.

“On the other hand, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has undertaken, in a statement, to investigate the conducts of the lawyers who were involved in the procurement of the conflicting court orders with a view to commencing disciplinary action against them before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

“While we sincerely hope that this issue will not be swept under the carpet but treated with the utmost dispatch it deserves, we must remind both the NJC and the NBA that as disciplinary bodies, they shoulder the responsibility of shaping public perception of the judiciary and by extension, the legal profession and that no one will respect much less have recourse to the judiciary if conducts which expose the entire legal profession to disrepute and opprobrium are not corrected through sanctions.”