Soccer Fans Hail StarTimes for Bringing NPFL Matches Live to Homes

With the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, now at the business end, soccer loving Nigerians have showered encomium on pay tv, StarTimes for bringing the NPFL matches live to their homes.

Speaking with THISDAY, a trader at the popular Tejuosho market, Yaba, Samuel Chuka, said that life could be very boring after the end of the European football season. He however finds consolation in the NPFL matches live on StarTimes.

“After giving us live matches during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, StarTimes is also bringing to our different home live matches of the NPFL, it’s really helping in promoting Nigerian football,” said.

StarTimes would be showing the two star matches of this weekend’s week 34 NPFL fixtures-Enugu Rangers’ visit to Sporting Lagos and Remo Stars versus Kano Pillars.

The NPFL has reiterated that the N6bn broadcast rights deal it signed with StarTimes was not just the only offer it received at the time but the best negotiated partnership that came after over six years of the league not shown on television.

Reacting to a publication that suggested that the NPFL snubbed an offer of $11m proposed by another firm, head of the league body, Gbenga Elegbeleye, said, “When the Interim Management Committee, which I headed came on board, there was not a single sponsorship for the league, but we later got an investment partner in GTI that guaranteed N1bn for the season.”