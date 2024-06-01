Organisers Thrilled as Reis Table Tennis Tournament Climaxes

The 2024 edition of the annual Reis Table Tennis tournament last weekend came to a climax last weekend inside the Oba of Lagos Sports Hall, Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos, with six games concluded on the final day and the organisers have express their delight at the way the tourney’s third edition went.

In his reaction, a top director of the championship, Antonio Oluwagbemiga Reis assured of a better outing at the next edition.

“I have been supporting my dad running this tournament for the past three years and we have been having amazing time. I’m very happy and I enjoy watching the game so much. The participants have been playing for five days to get to this final stage. The championship is to help these players have a platform to grow their career and we gave them the resources to do that and as you can all see, they were all happy.

“We want to grow this tournament to be one of the biggest in Africa. We are setting a very big goal and we want to have as many kids as possible participating. I believe their are many kids in Nigeria hoping for a platform like this.

“We started with few players in the first edition and I am grateful for where we are now with hundreds of participants.

“The defending champion of this tournament, Orok Etim, is now based in the United Kingdom is a testimony that we are getting closer to our goal which I believe we will achieve in few years to come,” the young Reis said.

Asked what the organisers are putting in place to give the competition a national outlook, he said, “We want it to be a national thing not just a Lagos tournament. This year, we were able to attract 11 states and I’m sure it would more next year.”