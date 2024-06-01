NCDC: Sokoto Mystery Deaths Caused by Heavy Metal Poisoning

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has revealed that preliminary findings showed that the mysterious deaths that recently claimed four lives in Sokoto State,may have been caused by heavy metal poisoning.



The disclosure came on the heels of the inauguration of the National Genomics Surveillance Strategy Consortium by the disease control centre..

The consortium is expected to implement, coordinate and monitor genomic surveillance strategies in the country.



Speaking during the inauguration of the consortium in Abuja, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, said though investigation was still ongoing, preliminary findings revealed that the causes of the mysterious deaths that recently claimed four lives in Sokoto State, was heavy metal poisoning..



He said: “We can say that luckily it is not a disease of infectious origin. We sent the blood samples to different laboratories and what we discovered so far are evidence of heavy metal poisoning in those two states. The fact is that more children would have been affected in Sokoto and Kebbi. We know it is heavy metal poisoning but we are still investigating because it could be a combination of other things.”



Idris, however, said there were no further casualties from the metal poisoning in the two states.

NCDC had earlier confirmed that a total of 164 suspected cases were identified in six wards of Isa LGA Bargaja (22), Isa North (17), Isa South (98), Tozai (12), Tsabre (4), and Turba (11).in Sokoto State.



The centre said that four deaths were recorded amongst the suspected cases

Meanwhile, the NCDC has inaugurated a consortium on National Genomics Surveillance Strategy.

Idris said the consortium will provide robust leadership and foster multilevel and multi-sectoral engagement from governmental and non-governmental entities.

Genomics sequencing is the laboratory method that is used to determine the entire genetic makeup of a specific organism or cell type. This method can be used to find changes or mutations of virus diseases such as COVID -19, Ebola and Lassa Fever.

Idris explained that part of the focus of the consortium is to develop local.capacity on utilisation of latest genomics sequencing technology to fast-track detection of causes of emerging disease outbreak in the country.

The DG said: “The consortium will promote collaboration and resource sharing amongst diverse researchers and institutions to enable the sharing of data, tools and expertise.

He said the stakeholders will discuss and align the development and implementation of the National Genomics Strategy, adding that the group is expected to promote research and galvanise investment in laboratory infrastructure and ensure the country’s preparedness against pandemics.

A renowned Virologist, Prof. Sunday Omilabu who spoke on the importance of genomic sequencing said that the strategy enables medical laboratory experts to be able to track disease viruses as they mutate and try to undermine the efficacy of vaccines.

Representative of the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, Dr. C.K. Onwuama, said that institute has carried out over 4,000 sequencing since 2008 and sequenced 500 of SARS-COVID-19 within 24-hour of receipt of sample to confirm diagnosis.

Speaking on the federal government’s roll out of vaccination for cervical cancer, he said the institute has found out that over 70 per cent of the positive cases are among higher age groups other than the ones being scheduled for vaccination.