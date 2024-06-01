BMI CTY Launches Entrepreneurial Initiative

Tosin Clegg

The launch of the BMI CTY initiative, a program dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurial skills in young Nigerians held in Lagos, recently.

Themed “Incubating African Kid Entrepreneurs for Next Generational Impact,” the initiative targeted children aged 7 to 14, equipping them with the skills and mindset required to become successful entrepreneurs and future leaders.

Chairman of BMI-CTY, Nnamdi Unachukwu, said the event was essential in addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

Unachukwu highlighted the need for early entrepreneurial education to empower the next generation, believing that equipping young minds with entrepreneurial skills and a growth mindset can drive economic development and innovation in Nigeria. By nurturing young entrepreneurs, the initiative aims to create a future generation capable of tackling socio-economic issues with innovative solutions and leadership.

“Our initiative calls for significant educational reforms to mold the minds of young Nigerians, particularly those in rural areas. We aim to reduce poverty, fraud, unemployment, and insecurity through entrepreneurship education,” he added.

Central to the initiative is the “Six Senses Approach” to entrepreneurship education, which employs diverse tools to modify behavior, cognitive processes, and values. It fosters self-esteem and self-confidence through textbooks, workbooks, videos, cartoons, practical manuals, and trainer journals. Adding to this he shares that, “These resources are part of our long-term plan to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs over the next 10-15 years.”

Unachukwu emphasised the importance of collaboration with various state agencies, federal and state ministries of education, and the Universal Basic Education Boards across multiple states.

The event featured notable insights from experts and stakeholders.

Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Director of the Business Innovation Accelerator at Lagos Business School, Dr. Henrietta Onwuegbuzie, lauded the initiative, asserting that entrepreneurial education was crucial for fostering self-reliant individuals who could create opportunities rather than solely seeking employment.

Babatunde Jimoh, representing the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), highlighted the state’s innovative educational reforms, including the integration of technology into primary education.