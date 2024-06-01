Abuja Light Rail Rolls With Free Ride Till End of Year

Bennett Oghifo

President Bola Tinubu has extended the free ride of people on the Abuja Light Rail from two months offered by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to the end of the year.

President Tinubu made the pronouncement after inaugurating the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, recently, an event that signifies a milestone for the first one year of the president in office.

While launching the light rail into operations, President Tinubu, who referred to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike as Mr. Projects, commended the Minister for delivering the project as scheduled.

The President used the opportunity to extend the duration of the free ride earlier offered to Nigerians by the FCT Minister from two months to the end of the year.

Addressing the Minister, President Tinubu said “Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year free ride, since today you are not going to charge me. Let me give the people hope and reason to celebrate.”

He continued, “Today, what we have in the FCT is another piece of evidence that we are a government that delivers on promises. I keenly observe other milestones that this administration has achieved especially in the areas of social services and other public utilities.”

Before yesterday, the FCT Minister, during a Ministerial briefing, had said “If you are going to the airport, from here to airport is 20 minutes…We are going to allow free rides for two months. You know Mr. President, he can even say extend it to six months just to reduce the pain of our people. That is renewed hope agenda.”

When fully completed, the Rail Mass Transit is to consist of six lots, covering a distance of approximately 285 km. It will cover areas such as Airport, Stadium, Kukwaba, Wupa, Idu, Bassanjiwa for Lot one, while Lots two to six are yet to be started.

The completed train system has 12 diesel multiple units each, with a capacity to accommodate a minimum of 700 passengers. Each train was designed to run a minimum of 14 trips per day, and transport approximately 9,800 passengers per day.

The two lines, that is Lot 1A from Idu Station to Gbazango and Lot 3, from Metro Station to Airport, will operate two trains each simultaneously every day. This will bring a total daily passenger count to 39,200 commuters and 980,000 commuters in 25 operational days in a month.

Currently, the Chinese company handling the project, CCRC, is working with Nexant Consult, an ISO certified railway consulting firm, to train Nigerians who are going to eventually mount and run operations.

The unveiling of the rail project is expected to provide relief to commuters, encourage greater use of the metro rail system, enhance inter-modal connectivity and reduce transportation cost.

The roll call at the event was massive. Those who joined President Bola Tinubu, were Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Deputy Senate President, as well as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Also on the roll call was the Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali and the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, among other top dignitaries.