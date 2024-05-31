Baqers Revolutionises International Cake Gifting, Connecting Nigerians Worldwide

Mary Nnah

Baqers, a pioneering cake-ordering and gifting service is transforming the way Nigerians living abroad connect with their loved ones back home. With over 17 million Nigerians living outside the country, Baqers is poised to bridge the gap between distance and celebration, allowing individuals to share in the joy of special moments with family and friends.

Baqers partners with Paystack, a fast-growing Nigerian company, to ensure safe and secure international payments. The platform’s fast routing delivery technology guarantees timely delivery, making every occasion a celebration to remember.

Initially launched in Lagos, Baqers is expanding its operations to Abuja and Port Harcourt in May 2024, with plans for further expansion into other key cities across Nigeria.

“At Baqers, we believe distance should never hinder love and appreciation”, said Nike Majekodunmi, CEO of Baqers. “Our platform is designed to connect Nigerians worldwide, allowing them to share in the joy of special moments with their loved ones, no matter where they are in the world.”

Ayo Cole, a satisfied Baqers customer living in the United States, shared his experience: “Birthday celebrations have always been an important part of my family tradition. Even though I was far away, I wanted to feel connected with my family and celebrate with my grandma… Baqers delivered a beautiful cake, and it was quick and easy without any hassle.”

Baqers has proven to be an exceptional platform, offering a promising experience for individuals separated from their loved ones during special moments. Whether near or far, Baqers enables users to express their affection by sending exquisite cakes from anywhere in the world, regardless of their location.