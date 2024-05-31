Another Super Eagles Star, Tella, Out of S’Africa, Benin Rep. Games

*Finidi listsRizespor’s Olawoyin as replacement for the Leverkusen man

Femi Solaja

It was another major blow for Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup African qualifying tournament following the injury to Bayer Leverkusen star, Nathan Tella, who will not play any part in the forthcoming fixtures.

Tella had been included in the final Super Eagles 23-man roster for the games against South Africa and the Benin Republic in June.

The former Arsenal schoolboy has been on the fringes of the Nigerian national team since making his debut last year.

With Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon out injured while Samuel Chukwueze’s availability remains shrouded in doubt, Tella would have used the opportunity to stamp his authority on the Super Eagles attack.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)confirmed yesterday that Tella will not be joining the Super Eagles for the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Due to family reasons, the 24-year-old forward has asked to be excused from the must-win clashes.

Head Coach Finidi George has however acted quickly by inviting Caykur Rizespor midfielder, Ibrahim Olawoyin, as the replacement.

Olawoyin has been one of Nigeria’s best performers in the Turkish Super Liga this season, registering eight goals and three assists in 36 games.

A versatile midfielder, Olawoyin can feature as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder and even as a winger.

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr invited him to the national team in 2021. However, he did not make his debut as a second-string Nigeria side lost 4-0 to Mexico in a friendly played at the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

Olawoyin will look to play his part as Nigeria tackle South Africa on June 7 before locking horns with Benin Republic three days later.