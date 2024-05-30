Tinubu’s Courageous Measures Transformative, Says APC Non-serving Senators’ Council

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Non-Serving Senators Council has said President Bola Tinubu’s courageous measures and decisive actions have been nothing short of transformative.

According to the council, the introduction of policies to attract foreign investments are testaments to the President’s bold vision and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

Convener and Chairman Pro tem of the Council, Senator Basheer Lado in a statement issued Thursday on behalf of 103 non seeing Senators said his steadfast commitment to the principles of separation of powers, as evidenced in his support for the independence of the judiciary and the legislature, underscores his respect for the democratic institutions and the rule of law.

The council noted that the stridesTinubu has made in infrastructure development are exemplary.

It added that the construction of the Lagos- Ibadan expressway and the completion of the Second Niger Bridge are monumental achievements.

The Council said: “Your courageous measures and decisive actions have been nothing short of transformative. The introduction of policies to attract foreign investments are testaments to your bold vision and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“Furthermore, your focus on “stomach infrastructure,” through initiatives aimed at enhancing food security and social welfare programs, underscores your dedication to improving the lives of all Nigerians.

“You have silenced your critics and proven them wrong by ensuring an administration that is inclusive and fair to all religious groups. Your active engagement with both Christian and Muslim communities have dispelled fears of religious bias, showcasing your commitment to unity and equality.”

The council noted that Tinubu’s impartial leadership has shone brightly, demonstrating fairness and justice at every turn.

It said his willingness to acknowledge and correct mistakes, such as revising initial tax policies to better suit small businesses, reflects your profound integrity and accountability.