Tinubu to N’Assembly: Let’s Work Together to Build Our Nation, No One Else’ll Do It For Us

.Promises to forward 2024 supplementary budget to legislature soon.

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday made a call on members of the National Assembly to come together and work with him towards building the nation, stressing that no external aid or institution can replace the collective efforts of citizens in achieving progress and development.

The President made the call while speaking to a joint session of the National Assembly as part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of democratic rule in the Fourth Republic.

President Tinubu congratulated Nigerians on 25 years of unbroken democracy and commended the legislative house for its role in representing the people and shaping the country’s future.

The President, who started his political career in the National Assembly in the Third Republic, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and urged lawmakers to continue collaborating and working together to build the nation.

He said: “You see this is our diversity, representing all characters and how we blend together to be brothers and sisters. Without this House probably I may not find a path to the Presidency, I started off from here and that is why I have given that respect this morning to you.

“So please continue to collaborate, work together, to build our country. We have no other choice . It is our nation, no one, no aid, no other institution or other personality will help us. Except we do it ourselves, no amount of aids that may be coming from foreign countries or any other nation. They take care of themselves first.

“Let us work together as we are doing to build our nation. Not only for us, but for generations yet unborn”.

President Tinubu also announced that he will soon forward the 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, in a bid to further strengthen the country’s economic development and growth.

He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government in achieving the nation’s developmental goals.

His words: “Charting a new path, the question of program for development. I submitted the last budget to you, you expeditiously passed it. We are walking the talk. I will soon bring year 2024 Appropriation (Supplementary) Bill, that is just for your information.

“But we must not risk this democracy, build this nation so that the future of our great grand children will be sure of prosperity development and progress.

“The supplementary appropriation bill is expected to address emerging needs and priorities in the country’s budget, and provide additional funding for key sectors and projects”.

He also highlighted the importance of continuing to strengthen democracy and ensuring that the nation is built on a solid foundation for the benefit of all Nigerians.