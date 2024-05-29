FG, Partners Begin Free Cooking Gas Distribution to 1m Homes Nationwide

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government yesterday commenced the distribution of free gas cylinders to 1 million homes in the country in a bid to wean Nigerians from the continued use of firewood, cooking stoves and other harmful cooking fuels.

Speaking at the flag-off of the programme implemented through the ‘Decade of Gas’ secretariat in Abuja, along with private sector partners, Smart Gas and A4E, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the event as a crucial milestone in Nigeria’s quest for deployment of cleaner fuels.

The inaugural Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration and bottle distribution programme, he said, was part of the administration’s determination to increase domestic gas use.

“We’re not only introducing a programme today, we’re on a mission to change millions of Nigerians’ lives in our six geographical zones. By 2030, we want to convert 250,000 houses a year to clean cooking gas, which is a lofty but attainable target.

“This programme is evidence of our steadfast dedication to lessening the over-reliance on solid fuels, which for a long time served as many households’ primary source of energy and include firewood, kerosene, and charcoal.

“It is impossible to overestimate the negative consequences of utilising these conventional fuels. Their contribution to deforestation, environmental degradation, and harmful health impacts from indoor air pollution is substantial.

“ In order to ensure a cleaner environment, enhance public health, and promote sustainable development, we must encourage the usage and adoption of LPG,” he stated.

According to him, the initiative was a clear indication that Nigeria was headed in the right direction to improve women’s inclusion and provide employment opportunities for the youth.

Ekpo stated that transitioning to clean cooking gas will be especially beneficial for women, who are disproportionately affected by the health effects of traditional cooking methods.

“We are advancing gender equality and economic empowerment by providing them with safer and more effective energy solutions,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Programme , Mr Ed Ubong, noted that a major plank of the programme was to empower women and youths.

He added that working with private sector sponsors, over a million gas cylinders will be given to various homes in the coming years , translating to over 250,000 annually.

“This is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s theme of ‘Gas to Prosperity and Renewed Hope’. As part of the LPG grassroots programme, we would be committed to see how we can move over a million cooking cylinders, mainly to women in rural areas.

“We could have stayed inside the central part of Abuja, but here we try to cover all the rural areas here in the Abuja district. Cooking gas is cleaner. Nigeria has significant gas resources.

“So we will partner with private sector partners, working also under the supervisory leadership of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), to see how we deploy these over a million cylinders, about 250,000 every year, to all parts of Nigeria, all the regional areas, all the states.

“Today we will move about a thousand cylinders here in Abuja. It’s funded by the private sector. The gas is being filled for free. The training will be done for free,” he stated.

Ubong stated that the secretariat was working closely with the local council reps who know where all the rural women are, while the smart gas team is also visiting the women in their homes to be sure that the cooking gas facilities reach those they are meant for.

In her remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, noted that studies have shown that LPG reduces respiratory illnesses by 50 per cent, which is a life-changing benefit for countless of Nigerian families.

“Beyond the health solution, this is a multi-faceted initiative. The programme impacts beyond health benefits now, and I would like to state as well that the World Bank recently in a report estimates that widespread LPG adoption in Nigeria would save the nation over $5 billion annually in healthcare costs,” Ibrahim stated.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, said over the years, it was realised that one of the barriers to the implementation of the initiative was the cost of procurement of the cylinders and initial equipment needed.

Represented by Bashir Abubakar, he expressed the belief that through the instrumentality of the efforts of the government, the entry barrier for women to be able to use the resource, was being removed.

Also at the event were: The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum, Nicholas Ella; Chief Executive of Smart Gas, Dr Yinka Opeke; Executive Director of Midstream Fund, Oluwole Adama; CEO, A4E, Oga Adejo-Ogiri, among others.