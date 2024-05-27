X3M to Strengthen Skills among Youths

Raheem Akingbolu

Lagos based creative agency, X3M Ideas has flagged off X3M Tech, an initiative designed to equip the next generation of Nigerians with cutting-edge technological skills. According to the firm, the initiative was in furtherance of its corporate social responsibility and in commitment to the corporate philanthropic gesture it has maintained over the course of 12 years.

The agency recently flagged off the initiative to empower young minds with the essential tools and knowledge required to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape at the Muritala Ajadi Animashaun Community Senior Grammar School in Surulere, Lagos.

Addressing students, teachers and other stakeholders, Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer of X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, spoke on the significance of the initiative, describing it as a milestone in the company’s commitment and dedication to empowering the youth of Lagos State. “This project holds a special place in our hearts, as it continues our long-standing tradition of educational interventions, which we have proudly undertaken in partnership with the Lagos State Government for over 12 years,” he remarked.