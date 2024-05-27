Tinubu, Police, EFCC, PSC Mourn LamordeDeji Elumoye and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuj

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, weekend, commiserated with the family of a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, who passed on at the age of 61.



In the same breath, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said Larmorde was an exemplary leader.

This was as the EFCC, where Larmorde served as Director of Operations and later chairman, mourned the loss of the former head of the agency.

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, also eulogised Lamorde’s humility and temperate disposition to the allure of power.

The President, according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with the associates of the former anti-graft czar, the EFCC, the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.



Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and comfort for his family.

A statement by Force Headquarters said, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force regretted to announce the passing of DIG Ibrahim Lamorde (rtd), a distinguished officer and an exemplary leader.



“Throughout his illustrious career, DIG Lamorde rose through the ranks, serving with staunch professionalism. His integrity and dedication were evident in every role he undertook, culminating in his appointment as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2011.

“During his tenure at the EFCC, DIG Lamorde was renowned for his steadfast stance against corruption. His leadership led to the successful prosecution of numerous high-profile cases and the recovery of substantial sums of looted funds,” it said.



The statement stated that upon concluding his service at the EFCC in 2015, Lamorde continued his distinguished career in the Nigeria Police Force, eventually retiring as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021 as the pioneer DIG for the Force Intelligence Department (FID).

“His career was characterised by an unyielding commitment to justice and the principles of professional policing.

“The entire Nigeria Police Force mourns the loss of DIG Ibrahim Lamorde. His legacy as a dedicated officer and an anti-corruption crusader will continue to inspire future generations of police officers.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this challenging time. May his soul rest in peace,” it stated.

Equally, a statement by the EFCC stated it received with shock the sudden death of one of its former Executive Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde.

Lamorde, pioneer Director of Operations and third substantive Chairman of the EFCC between February 15, 2012 and November 9, 2015, served the nation actively as a focused and gallant anti- graft fighter.

“He will be sorely missed both at the EFCC and the nation at large. The commission prays for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family, the EFCC and the entire nation,” the EFCC said.

Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police, said in a statement that he received with shock the death of Lamorde, who passed on at the age of 61 in Egypt, where he was receiving medical attention.

The PSC Chairman eulogised Lamorde’s humility and temperate disposition to the allure of power.

He recalled his advice to the late super cop after he left the services of the EFCC, not to get into mainstream policing immediately but to further horn his policing and leadership skills at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, an advice he accepted and which was later to postively shape his career in the Nigeria Police Force.

Arase noted that at no time did power get into the head of the late officer, whom he said remained humble and committed throughout his career.

“The training he got at NIPSS prepared him for the greater policing challenges he faced as he climbed the ladder of success,” he said.

The PSC Chairman said the nation had lost one of its bright and consummate intelligence officers, who contributed immensely to the growth of intelligence policing in Nigeria.

Lamorde, born in 1962, joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021.

He served as the 3rd Chairman of the EFCC between 2011 and 2015. He hails from Mubi in Adamawa State.