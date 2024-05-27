  • Monday, 27th May, 2024

Pa Adebanjo is Alive, Afenifere DeclaresPan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation,

Nigeria | 55 mins ago

Afenifere, has dismissed rumour that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, was dead.


National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, made the clarification in a statement issued yesterday, insisting that the elder statesman was alive.
Late Saturday evening, an rumour had it that one of the last of Awoists and veritable  patriot, Adebanjo, had passed.
But Ajayi said: “By Sunday morning, the rumour had grown wings, thus raising serious concerns among members of Afenifere and followers of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo among others.


“We are hereby categorically stating that Pa Ayo Adebanjo is still very much with us  – to the glory of the Almighty God.”
He added that members of Afenifere were trusting in the Lord that, “our leaders would still be around with us for long so that they can provide proper direction.
“Pa Adebanjo was 96 year in April this year, 2024, following in the footstep of the leader,  Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who clocked 98 on May 11 this same 2024.
“There was the insinuation that the source of Pa Adebanjo’s purported death might be the passing away of a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Banjo.


“As can be seen, the two men not only shared first names, Ayo, their second names are also similar. One is Adebanjo while the other is Banjo. Incidentally, both of them are of Ijebu extraction.”

Ajayi, who explained that it was the former Unibadan  VC, who joined the ancestors on Friday, urged members of the public to ignore the news of the purported death of Adebanjo.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.