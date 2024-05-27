Finchglow Plans to Establish New Cargo Airline 

Ugo Aliogo

The Managing Director, Finchglow Holdings, Bankole Bernard, has revealed that plans are underway to establish a cargo airline, named Finch Air in Nigeria.

Benard who disclosed this during a media briefing at the weekend, said the firm has received the Air Transport License (ATL) to begin operations.

“Authoritatively, I can say to you that the airline has a name. It’s called Finch Air. Not only does it have a name, we have an ATL, Air Transport License. Yes, we have gotten that,” he said.

However, he stated that the instability of the foreign exchange has hindered the progress, but expressed assurance to re-evaluate and commence operation of cargo business in Nigeria.

“What created a bit of setback was the floating of the foreign exchange market that has brought about the devaluation in our currency. So you can imagine if we have gotten $5 million then in Naira, it means that we must make provision for 10 billion Naira as it were. So that made us take a step back to reassess the single direction we want to go,” he said.