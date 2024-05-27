Coalition Embraces Tinubu’s Commitment to End Suffering of Ogoni People

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A coalition of youth groups led by National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) has declared their support to President Bola Tinubu in his commitment to end the long-suffering of the Ogoni people, especially with the plan to resume oil exploration in the area.

The youth group said the commitment of President Tinubu during a visit of Ogoni delegation to him in Abuja would provide lasting answer to the Ogoni un-answered questions.

Speaking at a press conference by a coalition of youth groups held yesterday in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, the NYCOP President, Mr. Barinuazor Emmanuel, said the visit to the president was purely traditional, adding that no politicians from the state was among the delegates to avoid politicising the move.

Emmanuel explained that the aim of the conference was to “review the situation of the Ogoni people within the Nigerian federation, bearing in mind the current socio-economic, socio-political realities, the need to mobilise support and social licence for economic rebirth in Ogoni.”

Speaking on the plight of the people in the past years, the NYCOP president said the socio-economic conditions of Ogoni people have significantly deteriorated as a result of systematic repression, marginalisation, neglect, and underdevelopment imposed upon communities by successive government administrations.

He said the worse was the leadership gap created in Ogoni by the killing of their leaders, including the hanging of Ken Saro Wiwa and eight others by the General Sani Abacha’s military regime.

According to him, “I am among the delegates that visited President Bola Tinubu at the Villa in Abuja. It was one of the best because it was purely natural and traditional visit. We didn’t go with politicians because they have in the past years disappointed us.

“The delegation was purely on Ogoni people’s over 30 years of request. Don’t allow these people to divide you. The president has assured us that our oil will be operated by Ogoni people to ameliorate the age-long suffering of the people.”

He added: “To put the records straight, Ogoni youths embraced President Tinubu’s commitment to ameliorate the age-long suffering of the Ogoni people in our quest to provide lasting answer to the Ogoni un-answered questions.”

Also speaking, an Ogoni activist, Chief Solomon Ndigbara, insisted that the Ogoni delegation to the presidency was not for personal gain but to press home the Ogoni message of liberation, calling on the youths to remain calm.

On his part, a leader of Ex-agitators in Niger Delta, Mr. Nature Kieghe, advised Ogoni youths to unite for the success of the struggle, calling on Ogoni leaders to accept the message of the traditional rulers that visited the president.