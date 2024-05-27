BATN Reinforces Sustainable Agriculture, Rural Development

Raheem Akingbolu

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN), has commemorated its 20th anniversary, where it acknowledged its outstanding efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture and bolstering rural development through impactful initiatives across multiple sectors.

The anniversary event, held recently in Lagos, brought together stakeholders, partners, and beneficiaries to reflect on the Foundation’s journey and accomplishments.

In her anniversary message, Chairperson of the Board at the BATN Foundation, Adebisi Lamikanra, emphasised the significance of celebrating the Foundation’s accomplishments over the past two decades. She stated that since its establishment, the Foundation has witnessed the transformative power of collective effort and unwavering commitment to its cause.

Lamikanra noted, “Our emphasis on sustainable agriculture, the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and driver of food security, has been the focal point. We achieve this by supporting smallholder farmers and equipping them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed.”

Permanent Secretary to the Commissioner of Agriculture, Lagos, Mr Emmanuel Audu, expressed his appreciation for the Foundation’s collaborative spirit, and value for the partnership with the BATN Foundation saying, “The entire food system in Lagos state and the transactional value is estimated at 7 trillion is expended every year in food production and that is why we cherish the partnership with the BATN Foundation that strengthens, rendering support through our value chain actors. Whether in crop production and livestock, the footprint has been felt in the state and we treasure the support.”

Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Babatunde Kehinde, commended the Foundation for its dedication to sustainable agriculture and rural development, stating, “I congratulate BATNF on its 20-year celebration, focusing on the rural opulence of any community shows a concern for the future of such community, that is why I believe the BATN Foundation is energizing our society as Nigerians and therefore we should all support the foundation to make more impact.”