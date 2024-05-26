The Challenge of National Integration

BY IYOBOSA UWUGIAREN

Twenty-five years after Nigeria returned to civilian government, issues of ethno-religious/political conflict, national integration, and the best possible way to fix them, remain a burning conversation in our country. For President Bola Tinubu, who promised during his campaign to address the challenges, his policies and programmes don’t seem to be addressing the issues. Indeed, for many political observers, his unfolding policies, especially in the areas of allocation of resources and appointment in key positions, are a sharp departure from what he promised Nigerians a year ago.

While some diverse countries of the world with similar challenges are seen to have taken advantage of their diversity, that has not been the case in Nigeria. And despite different actions that have been adopted and implemented to foster national unity among different ethnic groups, primitive sentiments have continued to pervade the political system, festering like a ‘malignant tumor’ with related projections.

For sure, since the First Republic ethnic politics has continued to be one of the contentious issues affecting national integration in the country. With an ethnicity as a compelling tool for mobilizing access to power and resources in Nigeria, it has not only affected nation-building, but has also constituted security and governance challenges – threatening national integration. These ethnic differences – as prominent tools for political mobilization since the return of democracy in 1999, became very clear in the 2023 general election. Each of the three major ethnic groups had a presidential candidate and this swiftly divided the nation into ethnic empathies.

Expectedly, religion also played a noticeable role in the election. The APC ran on Muslim/Muslim ticket – both the president and the running-mate, which went against the tradition of running a Muslim and a Christian on the same ticket to attract voters from across the spectrum. The candidates campaigned directly in churches and mosques to encourage voting on religious grounds. And managing the outcome – after the election, was expected to pose a serious challenge, and this is what Tinubu promised to deal with during his inaugural speech.

However, a year into his four-year tenure, many political observers have started knocking Tinubu – like his predecessor, for favouritism in the distribution of opportunities. And as usual, the issue of marginalization has become a major conversation in the land. The question, again, is: Why should diversity in culture in Nigeria been a breeding ground for the country’s misfortune, which is in turn dragging the country backwards. A country of over 500 ethnic groups and estimated population of 250 million people, these problems, which emanated because of ethnicity, are negatively affecting the political, economic, social, and cultural growth of the country.

Check it out: In the last two decades, the penetrating communal and religious conflicts in the country have led to the formation of several militia groups, like the Bakassi Boys, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASOP), Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Egbesu Boys, IPOB, Boko Haram and others. This has largely impacted negatively on our economy and national security.

Although many might argue that Nigeria as “a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural state cannot be devoid of conflict” – an inevitable friction in every society, but while other countries with similar challenges are making progress in dealing with their issues, it has continued to constitute one of the greatest challenges to human relations and development in Nigeria.

From the look of things, the country’s landscape will require thoughtful efforts to strengthen a greater level of national unity by President Tinubu. And if the government is going to stimulate the country to collectively pursue development, it must start by being fair to all the diversities. While there were past efforts to address the issues, politicians have continued to be a major obstacle. A situation where sharing of resources and appointment to key national offices is based on religion/ethnic considerations, will not help the situation.

President Tinubu must deviate from the past and start promoting inclusive citizenship by fostering a sense of belonging among all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliations. The President must start developing a shared national vision, values and symbols that unite citizens, and facilitate open discussion and listening among various groups to address grievances and build trust. The time to address social and economic disparities – implementing policies to reduce inequality and promote equal opportunities is now. Because when there is lack of national integration, it can hinder economic development, investment, and growth. A divided society may create fertile ground for extremist ideologies and groups, just like we currently have today. And weak national integration can lead to erosion of trust, empathy, and social bonds among citizens.

Like many people have observed, “unity has not completely failed” in Nigeria. There are many ways Nigerians from all tribes, religious groups, geographies, ages, and gender have united – independently of direct government intervention. Indeed, many Southerners have moved to the north such that southerners are now major businessmen and women in Kano, Kaduna, Borno states and other part of the north. In turn, many northerners now live and work in the south, making huge progress in trade and commerce.

These may be clear signs of unity: that people from the North and the South can grow to trust another on issues important to their lives and livelihoods. This is an important factor that the Tinubu–led government must build upon, in a sharp departure from the past. And he can’t afford to fail Nigeria. If there are men and women in his team who don’t share his sense of nation build, the president should relieve them of their jobs now. A divided nation may be more susceptible to external interference and exploitation. So, by addressing national integration question, a nation can mitigate this danger and build a more united, prosperous, and resilient society.

IYOBOSA UWUGIAREN With over three decades of journalism practice, Iyobosa Uwugiaren holds a Ph.D. in Journalism/Media Studies. He currently the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) General Secretary and the Editor, Nation’s Capital, THISDAY Newspapers Group.