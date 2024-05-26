Mele Kyari: Putting Things Right in Oil and Gas Sector

Mele Kyari, the Group MD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), continues to show himself as a transformative figure in the Nigerian energy sector. Since taking the helm at a time when the NNPC was riddled with inefficiency and a lack of transparency, Kyari has spearheaded a series of bold initiatives that are putting things right.

One of Kyari’s key priorities has been to revitalise Nigeria’s moribund refining capacity. Years of neglect had left refineries in a state of disrepair, forcing the nation to rely heavily on imported fuel. Kyari initiated the rehabilitation of crucial refineries like Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, aiming to significantly reduce fuel imports, saving billions for the government, and reasonably stabilising fuel prices for Nigerians.

Also, critics have commented that NNPC was formerly notorious for its lack of transparency. Then Kyari came on board and made a clean break from the past by implementing a culture of openness, publishing monthly financial and operational reports and shedding light on the organisation’s revenue, expenditure, and production figures.

What about how Kyari recognises the importance of natural gas as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels? He has spearheaded a drive to increase domestic gas utilisation, diversifying the nation’s energy mix and reducing its carbon footprint. How else did Nigeria gain its position as Africa’s largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) producer?

Indeed, Kyari’s path hasn’t been without hurdles, facing detractors and navigating a complex industry. The current issue with oil output decline is an ugly gash on his accomplishments. However, Kyari’s unwavering commitment to excellence could see him overcome these challenges, as he has done in the past. After all, the NNPC, under his guidance, is now a more respected and globally competitive organisation.

All in all, Kyari’s story in NNPCL is one of visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to reform. Given enough time, commentators say that his legacy will shape Nigeria’s energy sector for years to come and inspire future generations to build upon his remarkable achievements.