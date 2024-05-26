I Can’t Succeed Without Your Cooperation, Ganduje Tells North-central APC Stakeholders

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has called for the support of all members of the party, particularly party stakeholders from the North-central, stressing that he can’t succeed without their cooperation.

Ganduje made the appeal yesterday while speaking at the APC North-central stakeholders meeting, held in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The meeting had in attendance Governors of Kwara State, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman; Nasarawa State, Sule Abdulahi; Kogi State, Usman Ododo; Benue State, Hyacinth Alia and the Deputy Governor of Niger State.



Other stakeholders include: Immediate-past National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; former Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase; Senator Banabas Gemade; Minister of Steel Development, Shaibu Audu, among others.

Ganduje said there was an urgent need for party stakeholders to engage in massive sensitisation of Nigerians to properly understand these challenges and the efforts and commitment of President Bola Tinubu towards addressing these challenges.



Ganduje stated: “I would like to reaffirm my commitment to the ideals of our great party to set new standards and benchmarks in the nation’s democratic sphere and ensure the sustenance and continuation of the APC government at all levels.

“Even though it is not yet an election period, we are reinvigorating the party to ensure that come 2027, we will retain and get new state governors, as well as Mr President to secure another mandate to continue with his government’s policies and programmes.



“On the party affair, you may recall that in my inaugural address, I made a commitment to strengthen unity in our party by working hard individually and collectively. However, for me to succeed, I want to passionately appeal for the cooperation and support of all party members.

“While we are structuring our party into a truly grassroots progressive party, may I also appeal to our governors to support the state party leadership by ensuring that all the state party offices at the ward, local government and state levels are fully functional. This will enable our members across the country to have symbolic representation in their neighborhood. It will also facilitate party activities to roll out all year round, without necessarily waiting till during campaigns or elections.”



Ganduje recalled that another commitment he made was the e-registration of members of the party, saying the exercise would be launched in Niger State on a date to be announced.

According to him, to achieve these noble objectives, the national secretariat has asked for one nomination from each senatorial zone of the country for training and step down. Therefore, state party leadership should also liaise with their state governors to nominate persons who have the capacity to learn and impact such knowledge in their respective states.



The chairman noted that the party has secured a certificate of recognition from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAA), adding that the institute has the support of other relevant stakeholders that included the Federal Ministries of Education, Justice and the National Board for Technical Education.

Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, reassured stakeholders of the party of the president’s tremendous regard for the North-central geopolitical zone.



Akume, who represented Tinubu assured that the President would soon take appropriate action to address alleged lopsidedness of appointments and infrastructural development of the zone.

He noted that the president was keen on ensuring the completion of ongoing work on the Akwanga-Jos, Abuja -Lokoja, and the Makurdi-Enugu federal highways.