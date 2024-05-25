  • Saturday, 25th May, 2024

War against Banditry: Katsina Gov Rewards Four Policemen

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has announced a reward of N5.5 million for four policemen in recognition of their exceptional performance in the ongoing war against terrorists in the state.

Radda, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, announced the donation while hosting the officers who also received special recognition from the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

The benefitting police officers who are serving under the State Police Command, are a Chief Superintendent of Police, Andrew Alphonsus; Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim Garba and two Assistant Superintendents of Police, Awal Kabir and Iro Shuaibu.

He said the chief superintendent of police among them has been rewarded with N2,000,000, N1,500,000 for the superintendent of police and N1,000,000 each for the two superintendents of police.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with security agencies to tackle the security challenges affecting Katsina and the nation as a whole. 

The governor expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support of all security personnel in the fight against insecurity. 

He acknowledged the dedication and sacrifices of the officers and highlighted the state government’s immense pride in their accomplishments.

Earlier, the State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa while presenting the officers before the governor, said the inspector general’s award programme was established to motivate police personnel throughout the country.

