Sani Equips 290 Health Centres, Recruits 80 Doctors





John Shiklam in Kaduna



Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has said that his administration has equipped 290 Primary Healthcare Care Centres (PHCs) across the state and recruited 80 doctors.

The governor disclosed this yesterday at the inauguration of a newly constructed one block of 48-room hostel at the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state.



Represented by his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, Sani said, a substantial part of the N71.6 billion allocated to the health sector in the 2024 budget, will be spent on the procurement of medical equipment and consumables for the 290 PHCs.



The governor said his administration envisions an enhanced health system that is adequately equipped, well-staffed, and capable of delivering comprehensive, accessible, and affordable services, which bedrock rests in well trained staff.

He said, the inauguration of the hostel “aligns perfectly with our broader vision for a health system that meets the highest standards of care.”

According to the governor, “substantial resources have been devoted to the distribution of medical equipment and consumables to 290 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.



“This initiative is aimed at enhancing access to affordable and efficient healthcare services, especially in our rural communities.

“This government will continue to give the needed support to our health training institutions.

“The project we are commissioning today was fast-tracked and completed by the current administration, so as to meet the accommodation requirements of the students in the school, which hitherto, was short.



“This assisted greatly in the recent accreditations of programs of the state College of Nursing and Midwifery across all its campuses.”

The governor said the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has accredited the school’s National Diploma programme in Nursing.

He added that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, has also accredited courses like Basic Nursing, Basic Midwifery, Post Basic Nursing, Community Nursing, and Community Midwifery.

The governor also inaugurated the Kafanchan Municipal Authority office complex named after Mallam Tagwai Sambo, a reverred Southern Kaduna traditional ruler.

