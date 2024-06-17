Phillips Consulting Launches ‘Talent Management Report 2.0’

Sunday Ehigiator

Phillips Consulting (pcl.) has launched the ‘Talent Management Report 2.0’, a comprehensive guide to optimizing talent strategy in today’s competitive business landscape.

The report was unveiled at the Talent Management 2.0 Event, which brought together HR managers and industry leaders to discuss transformative talent management practices.

The landmark event provided invaluable insights and strategies for optimising talent management practices in today’s competitive business landscape, centred around the theme ‘Transformative Talent Management: Embracing Change for Competitive Advantage’.

Building upon the momentum of the previous edition, the Talent Management Event 2.0 delivered thought-provoking discussions, innovative solutions, and actionable strategies to industry stakeholders.

Focusing on empowering organisations to elevate their workforce to excellence, the event addressed pressing challenges and emerging trends shaping the future of talent management.

In line with the theme of the event, the company unveiled the ‘Talent Management Report 2.0, The Balance between Economic Pressures and Your Talent Management Strategy’.

In a statement, Phillips Consulting’s Managing Director, Rob Taiwo, emphasised the significance of talent management, its role in social mobility and how business leaders can make a difference in managing talent.

According to him, “Beyond the boardroom, 63 per cent of Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor, and talent management is a critical equaliser in the fight for social mobility and socioeconomic advancement. When both are in sync, they advance equitable opportunity, diversity and inclusion.”

Also speaking, Partner, People Transformation Unit, pcl., Olawanle Moronkeji, emphasized the need for imaginative, agile, and inclusive talent management practices.

“Transformative talent management in the new abnormal has to be imaginative, agile and inclusive in design and execution.”

Chief Talent Partner, YF Talent Partners, Yemi Faseun, revealed: “Today’s workforce looks beyond pay. Organisations have stayed too long in the linear perspective of managing talent, focusing more on pay and promotion rather than healthy work-life balance and positive work culture.”