Otti: We’ve Ended Old Practice of Sharing Abia’s Money Without Working for People

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has said that his administration has done away with the old practice of sharing state money to stakeholders by those at the helm of affairs.

He made this known yesterday in Umuahia at a town hall meeting for Abia Central Senatorial District as part of activities to mark his first anniversary in government coming up on May 29.



The Governor also invited the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe to inaugurate three completed roads in Aba – Ehi Road, Old Court Road and Kent Road – that are all interconnected.

Addressing the people of Abia Central, comprising Isialangwa South, Isialangwa North, Osisioma, Umuahia South, Umuahia North and Ikwuano Local Governments, Otti said that sharing public funds deprived government of enough money to work for the people.

“Things have changed for the better in Abia. Gone are the days when federal allocations and internally generated revenue are put on the table and shared,” he declared.



The Abia Chief Executive “apologised to those who may be disappointed” that he has charted a new course and “doing things differently” thereby depriving individuals the opportunities of lining their pockets with public funds.

“Abia’s money will be used for Abia,” he insisted.



Otti described the town hall meeting as “a meeting with kingmakers,” noting that it was the people of Abia that made him governor hence “I owe responsibility to all of you individually and collectively because without you I would not be governor.”

He restated his commitment to fulfill all the promises he made during electioneering, saying that he was working tirelessly to expand economic opportunities in the state and give Umuahia a befitting status of capital city.



The Chairmen of the six component LGs of Abia Central used the occasion to present their scorecards after six months in the saddle with the Governor assuring them of every support they need to function effectively.

The people of Abia Central passed a vote of confidence on “the promise keeping governor (Otti) as moved by the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon Obi Aguocha.



Earlier at the inauguration of the three linked roads in Aba, the governor told the huge crowd that turned up to witness the event that his administration “is rewriting the story of Aba”, by tackling its infrastructure deficit.

“This is your government and the job of government is to work for you,” he said, adding that the deplorable state of the three roads in February moved him to direct their immediate rehabilitation.



Otti expressed satisfaction with the completion of the road projects on schedule and to high standards like every project of his administration.

The Obi of Onitsha in his remarks, said that Otti was “sent by God to come and restore Abia to its lost glory after 24 years in the wilderness.”

Achebe noted that “things are already changing within a short period” of Otti’s administration and called on Abians and all people of good will to keep supporting the governor and praying for him “to keep doing well.”