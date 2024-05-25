Katsina Varsity Demands Upward Review of Staff Salaries, Allowances 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Vice-chancellor of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Katsina, Prof. Salihu Muhammad, has appealed to the Katsina State government to review the salaries and allowances of the staff of the institution.

Muhammad, who made the appeal Saturday during the 9th-13th combined convocation of the state-owned university, said the upward review of the staff salaries and allowances will ameliorate their economic hardship.

He also admonished the state government under the leadership of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to review the university’s overhead cost in order to enable the institution to meet its necessary obligations.

He said: “I plead for the upward review of the university’s overhead to enable us meet necessary obligations, as well as the upward review of staff salaries and allowances to be in line with what has been approved by the Federal Government for federal universities.”

He, however, said the university has awarded Bachelor’s Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Masters Degrees and PhDs to 10,868 graduating students during the combined convocation.

Muhammad said out of the 10,868 students, 9,946 were awarded with Bachelor degrees, while 922 have been awarded postgraduate diplomas, Masters degrees and PhD certificates in various academic fields.

He said the varsity also awarded Honorary Doctorate to the First Civilian Governor of the state, Sa’idu Barda; former Governor of the state, Aminu Bello Masari; Wazirin-Katsina, Ibrahim Ida; late Garba Ammani (posthumous) and late Hassu Iro Inko (posthumous) for their indelible contributions.