Emirate Tussle: Kano Council of Ulamas Calls for Peace as Tension Rises, Urges Tinubu Not to Allow Situation Degenetate

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Kano State Council of Ulamas has warned that the recent Emirate tussle could escalate and degenerate into chaos if not carefully handled.

In a press statement signed by its Chairmen Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil alongside twenty two others, tge council urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take control of the situation.

“Kano is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria despite its political complexity. The recent happenings in the Emirate if not carefully handled could escalate and degenerate into chaos.”

“It is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the State.”

The Ulamas said that while it was the purview of the State House of Assembly to enact Laws for good governance, the State Government needs the cooperation and support of the Federal Government.”

The statement added that, “The State Assembly amended the Kano State Emirates Law and the Governor assented. One person took the case to Court that the law violates his Fundamental Human Rights. He is entitled to his rights.”

The Islamic Schoolars pointed out that the State Governor had responsibility as the chief executive officer of the state, to appoint an Emir of the state, an act which had already been completed.

“Therefore there is no need for violent enforcement of any order or violent resistant to it, and we vehemently oppose any measures that will bring escalation of conflict in the State.”

“Mr. President as the leader of the nation should not allow the contest for a royal stool to degenerate to violence. We are calling on Mr. President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve these issues amicably without use of any force and loss of lives.”

” Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, therefore we the undersigned call on both contending parties to use civil means in resolving their differences to allow peace to reign in the state.” the statement said

” As major stakeholders in the state, we want to assure Mr. President that we shall reach out to contenders. May the Almighty Allah bring peace and prosperity to our nation as a whole.