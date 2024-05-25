Boko Haram Raids Niger Community, 8 persons Feared Killed, Over 100 Kidnapped

* Villagers flee community

* Govt.We’re on top of situation

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Heavily armed members of the Boko Haram terror group on Friday raided Kuchi and surrounding villages in the Munya local government area of Niger state.

During the raid, it was learnt that not less than 8 of the villagers were killed while nothing less than 120 of the villagers were kidnapped and taken to unknown destinations.

The terrorists characteristically rode on motorcycles with three on each of the vehicle and all of them armed with AK-47 rifles.

As they stormed the communities, they spread themselves and shot sporadically into the air, an eyewitness told THISDAY, adding that as at Saturday morning, the gunmen are still operating in Kuchi town.

During the stampede, 8 of the villagers were said to have been hit, resulting in their death while some others were seriously injured.

According to the eyewitness, the terrorists overpowered the local hunters and vigilantes with their superior weapons making some of them to go into hiding.

However one of the local vigilantes told THISDAY on Saturday morning that “we killed some of them (Boko Haram) but they went away with their corpses.”

As a result of the raid on Kuchi and other villages, the villagers have started fleeing out of the areas for their safety, it was gathered.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Major General Abdullahi Garba rtd, confirmed the raid to THISDAY on phone on Saturday morning.

Garba said: “We have this issue on Friday evening we are on top of the situation”, adding that security operatives are already on the trail of the terrorists”.

Garba who did not confirm the number of casualty because “there is communication problem between hee and there”, said that “everything will soon be brought under control”.

According to the Commissioner, “the intention of the terrorists is to takeaway the people from their ancestral homes so that they will not farm but we will not allow this to happen.”

General Garba appealed to the people to remain calm as “government is doing everything to restore law and order in the affected areas.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to calls made to his cell phone.