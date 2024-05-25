Abioye Advocates Empowering Nigerian Youth Tech Talent for Future of Football Analysis

The convener of Sport Meet Tech Africa, a platform dedicated to the interweaving of sports and technology, Femi Abioye has appreciated the Entire Nigeria Football fraternity on the appointment of an All Nigerian but one coaching crew for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and uses this medium to address a pivotal moment in the development of football in our beloved country.

The recent appointment of an all-Nigerian coaching crew by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) marks a significant milestone in our national sports journey. It is a testament to the talent and dedication that exists within our borders.

However, the inclusion of a foreign professional as a Football Analyst within the crew brings to light an area of opportunity for our local talent pool – the realm of football analysis.

Football analysis is no longer a luxury but a necessity in the modern game. It is the backbone of strategic planning and performance enhancement. As such, it is imperative that we invest in building the capacity of our own to manage these roles. By doing so, we not only retain our national identity within the sport but also create a sustainable model for success that can be replicated across the continent.

He then called the attention of the Honourable Minister to the need for Capacity Building and Skill Development in taking advantage of leveraging technology to solve problems at scale in our sport ecosystem. There is a growing demand for skilled football analysts who can interpret complex data and translate it into actionable insights for team improvement.

He also noted that this aspect of using soft skill is capable of creating Jobs for our youth and investing in this area will in addition to job creation, provide a new career pathway for our youth and sports enthusiasts.

Speaking further, Abioye said that there is need for Nigeria and indeed Africa to participate in Global Sports Technological Advancement which has become a big Industry as the global sports tech market size was

estimated to reach USD 41.8 Billion in

2027 and embracing the technological aspects of sports will place Nigeria at the forefront of innovation in African football.

consequently, our Sports Meet Tech African platform is Advocating for the establishment of a comprehensive capacity development training programs that cover data analysis, performance metrics, and scouting techniques. We seek to form partnerships with tech firms and educational institutions to provide the necessary tools and knowledge. And call upon experienced Nigerian analysts both local and foreign based to mentor the next generation, ensuring the transfer of knowledge and expertise.

As Nigeria prepares for the Olympic Games, Paris 2024 and other major events on the international sports calendar, he urges the Ministry of Sports, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and it’s Olympic bound federations like Nigeria Football Federation, NFF), Nigeria Badminton Federation, Nigeria Boxing Federation, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and Wrestling Federation to mention a few, corporate sponsors, and the government to support this initiative. Let us come together to empower our homegrown talent, ensuring that the future of Nigerian sports is shaped by the hands of Nigerians.

Together, we can create a legacy of excellence and innovation.