Stop Blaming President Bola Tinubu for Buhari’s Failures, George Urges Nigerians

*Says his former boss was a calamity

*Warns nation on verge of collapse

Segun James

Former Deputy National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has told Nigerians to stop blaming President Bola Tinubu for the woeful performance of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, which he said was a calamity.

George, who spoke to the press ahead of the first anniversary of Tinubu’s government, lamented that, “Everything promised before the 2015 general election was observed in breach by the Buhari administration.



“Despite that calamity, it is a pity that some Nigerians have come out to defend that administration, which ruled Nigeria for eight years. They are now blaming the Bola Tinubu administration, which has spent about one year in office.

“Governance is not a hundred-meter dash race. We will advise and condemn so that in a year’s time, we can assess the methodology and performance of the government.



“Pitiably, some Nigerians have resorted to a blame game. Let me advise that we have to be careful in this country because Nigeria is not for any individual, group or region. Nigeria belongs to everybody. It is through cooperation and unanimity of purpose that we can lift the country up.”

He, however, lamented the plight of Nigerians, saying the country was on the verge of collapse, and therefore advised Tinubu to hasten up to reverse the trend.

The former military governor of the old Ondo State said successive governments had failed to address the problems of the nation.

“Today, all patriots are ashamed of what is going on in the country as the polity is straying towards its elastic limit.



“It is now over-stressed and over-stretched beyond the bounds of acceptability. Our survival as a nation is genuinely being questioned by all lovers of democracy.

“Violence sprouts everywhere and the country gradually descends into a dangerous gangland, where the rule of the bayonet and clubs seems to be the norm. If Nigeria is to survive (and I pray this happens very fast), this ruinous course must be reversed immediately.



“Because successive leaders have failed to successfully grapple with the problems of nation building, Nigeria is currently facing an existential crisis.”

He stressed that the crisis in the country “became complicated between 2015 and 2023 during the administration of my Oga, President Muhammadu Buhari.”