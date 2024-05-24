  • Friday, 24th May, 2024

Afe Babalola Commends Outgoing Odu’a Group Managing Director

Business | 2 hours ago

Founder, ABUA University, Aare Afe Babalola, OFR, SAN  has commended the achievements of Mr Adewale Raji as the Group Managing Director of Odu’a Investment Company Limited for 2 terms tenure of office ending May 31st 2024.

The legal luminary made this commendations during a working visit of the outgoing Group Managing Director and the incoming GMD to Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. 

The Odu’a team were on a facility tour of the multi system hospital complex, industrial park, ABUAD farm and the gas powered Independent Power Project of the university.

Aare Afe Babalola emphasized on Mr Raji’s  doggedness and forthrightness in shaping the company’s new board governance structure which has helped in ensuring continuity and stability of its businesses. 

While aligning with the 8 sectors of Real Estate, Hospitality, Financial Services, Agriculture, Energy/Power, ICT/Digital, Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals and Logistics/e-Commerce, the founder of ABUAD University charged the incomingGMD to ensure continued contact with Mr Raji even after retirement and make Odu’a presence become more visible in all the South Western States of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos. 

He admonished further that Odu’a should be a big player in the Agriculture, Industry and Education sectors which were the main cardinal focus areas of the founding fathers of Odu’a Investment Company Limited

