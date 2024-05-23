Ondo Guber: INEC Publishes Details of Candidates Saturday 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the personal particulars of the candidates and their running mates contesting the Ondo State governorship election will be published on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement issued Thursday, said the publication of personal particulars of candidates followed the conclusion of party primaries.

The Ondo State governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

He said: “Following the conclusion of party primaries, seventeen (17) political parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Ondo State governorship election by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday 20th May 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

“The personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates will be published on Saturday, 25th May 2024, one week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

“The Commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at our state headquarters in Akure and the 18 local government offices across the state.”

The electoral body appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents.

Olumekun said any aspirant, who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate or running mate is false could challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.