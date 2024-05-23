Federal Government Moves to Revive Moribund Fish Terminals 

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has announced plans to revive moribund fish terminals in the country.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, made this known a tour of the institute of Marine and Technology in Lagos.

According to him, discussions are ongoing with investors on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement of also establishing fish harbours across the country.

In his words, “Fishing is an important aspect of what we want to do as a ministry in terms of contribution to food security because they are a major source of protein. We are going to be talking more on how best to increase the output from the fishery sector.”

“We will be talking about activating the fish terminals that have gone moribund in some parts of Nigeria. We are currently talking to an investor on a PPP basis on the possibility of establishing a fish harbour. These are all geared towards increasing the production of fish both for local consumption and export,” he said.

He also stated that plans are ongoing to ensure that stakeholders in the fishery businesses are supported and protected

He urged the Institute to step up its ante to ensure that it contributes meaningfully to the economic growth of Nigeria, job creation, improve livelihood and environmental sustainability.

The minister also stated the need to build local capacity and productivity to satisfy local consumption.