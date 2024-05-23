Court Grants Detained Abba Kyari Permission to Bury Late Mum

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the suspended Commander of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, permission to go home and conclude his mother’s burial rites.

Kyari has been in custody of the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, since 2022, when he was remanded following the refusal of his bail application in alleged complicity in drugs deal.

Although he pleaded not guilty to the charge following fears that if admitted to bail he could compromise his trial or jump bail, the court ordered that he be kept in custody of the Correctional Centre pending the conclusion of his trial.

However, in a short ruling yesterday, the court, on compassionate grounds, granted Kyari bail in the sum of N50 million and a surety in like sum.

The bail, which is only for a period of two weeks, is to enable the detained DCP visit his home town and perform burial rites of his mother, who died recently.

Part of the conditions attached to the temporary bail is that the surety, which shall be his counsel in the matter, should deposit a copy of his ‘call to bar’ certificate to the deputy registrar of the court.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed May 31 for the determination of his bail application in the drug-related charges filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Although Kyari lost his mother, Yachilla Kyari, who died in the early hours of May 5, 2024, sources said it formed part of the reasons for granting him bail.

Justice Nwite had refused to grant the defendants bail twice after they argued that their lives were being threatened by criminals who Kyari’s team arrested. The court of appeal in Abuja also dismissed Kyari’s appeal for bail.

Kyari was arrested on February 14, 2022, after the NDLEA declared him wanted over alleged links with an international drug cartel.

On March 7, 2022, he was arraigned alongside Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu, who are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Others were Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, two suspected drug traffickers who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Upon arraignment, Kyari and four other defendants pleaded not guilty, however, Umeibe and Ezenwanne, the sixth and seventh defendants, pleaded guilty and were convicted accordingly.