  • Thursday, 13th June, 2024

Court Nullifies Amendment Section Seeking to Strip Fubara Power over RSHA Service Commission

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, has nullified the amendment of Section 3 of the Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission Law by the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly.

The presiding Judge, Justice Kariba Dagogo Jack, yesterday, nullified the section of the law which sought to strip the State Governor of the constitutional power to appoint the Chairman and Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Delivering her ruling on the matter filed by a Non-Governmental Organization, Association of Legal Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners, Justice Jack said the amendment Law No. 3, 2024, was inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution, and as such null and void.

She said the Constitution clearly states that the governor should constitute the board of the House of Assembly Service Commission, and some other commissions, boards and Institutes, but based on the confirmation of the Assembly.

Justice Jack also declared that the amendment which shifted the power to constitute the House of Assembly Service Commission to the Speaker, contravene the doctrine of separation of powers which guarantees the right of the various arms of government to operate independently of each other.

She further stated that the State House of Assembly is not authorised by law to exercise executive powers which includes the constitution of the Rivers State House of Assembly Commission, which is among bodies described in Part Two of the Third Schedule of the Constitution whose membership are to be constituted by the governor.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the judgement, lead counsel for the NGO, Mr. Boma Owunabo, explained that the suit was instituted in public interest to challenge the usurpation of executive powers by the Amaewhule-led Rivers State Assembly through the amendment.

Owunabo said the group was dedicated to ensuring that every legislation in the country is in tandem with the provisions of the Constitution.

He commended the presiding Judge for her due assessment and evaluation of evidence before delivering the judgement, stating that the judgement was a victory for good governance and the rule of law.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.