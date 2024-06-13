Court Nullifies Amendment Section Seeking to Strip Fubara Power over RSHA Service Commission

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





A Rivers State High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, has nullified the amendment of Section 3 of the Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission Law by the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly.

The presiding Judge, Justice Kariba Dagogo Jack, yesterday, nullified the section of the law which sought to strip the State Governor of the constitutional power to appoint the Chairman and Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Delivering her ruling on the matter filed by a Non-Governmental Organization, Association of Legal Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners, Justice Jack said the amendment Law No. 3, 2024, was inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution, and as such null and void.

She said the Constitution clearly states that the governor should constitute the board of the House of Assembly Service Commission, and some other commissions, boards and Institutes, but based on the confirmation of the Assembly.

Justice Jack also declared that the amendment which shifted the power to constitute the House of Assembly Service Commission to the Speaker, contravene the doctrine of separation of powers which guarantees the right of the various arms of government to operate independently of each other.

She further stated that the State House of Assembly is not authorised by law to exercise executive powers which includes the constitution of the Rivers State House of Assembly Commission, which is among bodies described in Part Two of the Third Schedule of the Constitution whose membership are to be constituted by the governor.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the judgement, lead counsel for the NGO, Mr. Boma Owunabo, explained that the suit was instituted in public interest to challenge the usurpation of executive powers by the Amaewhule-led Rivers State Assembly through the amendment.

Owunabo said the group was dedicated to ensuring that every legislation in the country is in tandem with the provisions of the Constitution.

He commended the presiding Judge for her due assessment and evaluation of evidence before delivering the judgement, stating that the judgement was a victory for good governance and the rule of law.