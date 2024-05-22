Tinubu Appoints Mohammad FRSC Corps Marshal 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu as the Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

A statement Tuesday by Director Information and Public Relations, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said the appointment was for an initial period of four years with effect from May 20, 2024 in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the Commission.

The statement also added that President Tinubu tasked the appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.