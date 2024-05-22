PTDF Shortlists 606 Bauchi Candidates to Study Abroad

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has shortlisted no fewer than 606 candidates in Bauchi State to study their doctorate and master degree abroad.

Speaking during the screening and physical verification exercise of the shortlisted candidates held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Yelwa campus, Bauchi yesterday, the Head of Overseas Scholarship, Petroleum Technology Develo-pment Fund (PTDF), Alhaji Abdullahi Fari, disclosed that the shortlisted candidates are solely those in oil and gas or renewable energy related programmes.

Speaking on the criteria used in selecting the candidates, he said they looked at their O’level certificate, first degree, adding that they also looked at the second degree of candidates going for doctorate.

Fari explained that PTDF also looked at how competent the candidates are in defending their proposals, hence the resolve to invite panelists.

According to him, “The process is okay because there is transparency in all what we are doing from the applications because we advertise and give the applicants six weeks to apply.

“The computer shortlisted the candidates and then our staff shortlisted what the computer had shortlisted because we know that some people can beat the computer.”

He explained that: “Here in Bauchi, we have 606 shortlisted candidates, and today, we are going to interview 204 which consist of 102 doctorate and 102 master.

“We give equal opportunity to all Nigerians to apply, and that’s the reason most 90 to 95 per cent of PTDF candidates that normally study abroad are outshining. Our candidates are performing excellently because of the selection process which is transparent and based on merit.

“We invite them not because they know somebody, we invite them to come and conduct the interview without knowing anybody.

“The mandate of PTDF is to develop capacity, competency, skills in the oil and gas industry, and we cannot go beyond our mandate.”

Also, one of the panelists, Dr. Usman Hassan, Head of Department, Petroleum Engineering, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, said most of the proposals of the applicants interviewed so far were relevant to the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“If the scholars become successful at the end of the programme, they are going to add value and make contributions to the national oil and gas industry,” he said.

One of the candidates, Ijantiku John, said he applied for the PTDF to pursue his master’s degree in Environmental Science in Germany, and lauded the screening process.

“The questions they asked are based on your field that you aspire to study, and everything is very transparent, as there’s no manipulations whatsoever,” he said.

Another candidate, Husaini Mohammed, who said that he applied for the PTDF scholarship online for his doctoral degree in Chemical Engineering in Germany, expressed happiness for being shortlisted.