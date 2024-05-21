FG Partners Firm on Poverty Eradication Initiatives

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The federal government is partnering some financial institutions as platforms for releasing of grants and loans to Nigerians interested in Digital Economy and Creative Enterprise in its bid to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty between now and 2027.

The poverty – alleviating partnerships was disclosed yesterday in Abuja by one of the agencies involved, Idea Lab.

The firm specialises in financial inclusion, being a veritable platform used by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Bank of Industry (BoI), etc, for grants and loan disbursement.

The National Coordinator of Idea Lab Agency, Emmanuel Aondoakaa, said the firm was chosen by the federal government along with some others to support its quest for poverty eradication.

He said, “Its programmes are fully grounded by the Federal Government of Nigeria and World Bank Group with the right technologies to satisfy the desires of Nigerians, especially entrepreneurs in the area of access to finance in the form of grants, loans, employment, scholarship, access to markets and Technology Transfer Initiatives.”

He added that some of the innovative technologies used in operating their financial inclusion and intervention programmes for interested Nigerians are Rex Agent application, Scholarship and Aid Website, Job Gurus Website etc.

He explained further that through the technologies, all the stakeholders in Nigeria and from all over the world were being aggregated to bring value to Nigerians in fulfilment of the federal government’s mantra of Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Tinubu, to lift 50million Nigerians out of poverty by 2027.

“To appreciate the effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty, we are passionately appealing for all concerned stakeholders especially BMO forum of MSMEs of Nigeria, Cooperative Societies and the media to join us in this movement.

“Subscribe to these technologies and let us use the block chain embedded in them to create millionaires everywhere through a connected economy “.