Sahara Group Announces Winners of #MADwithFootball Challenge

Sahara Group, a leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, has announced Doutimiebi Richard-Jack and Daniel Bassey as winners of its #MADwithFootball challenge.

Launched in May 2023, the challenge was designed to showcase the importance of football and how it can be leveraged to promote youth development and empower communities.

Richard-Jack and Bassey will receive customised home jerseys of Arsenal Football Club and Manchester United Football Club for sharing the most liked comments during the challenge.

As part of the initiative, which also sought to promote diversity and inclusion, 22 Sahara Group employees from the energy conglomerate’s locations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East attended live matches at the Emirates and Old Trafford.

The #MADwithFootball challenge required participants to share their ideas on how football can make a difference on the Sahara Group Instagram page (@iamsaharagroup).

According to Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, “The quality of entries received was outstanding, and it is a testament to the fact that the game is remarkable, unites all fans regardless of their race, religion and gender, and can be used as a platform for enhancing sustainable development across the globe.”

Richard-Jack’s comment recorded 41 likes to make her the overall winner. She said: “Football creates positive change by bringing people of different ages, nationalities, gender, ethnicity, language and backgrounds together in oneness and joy. It is a unifying sport that can bring peace in the midst of crisis.”

Bassey, who placed second with 37 likes on his comment, said: “Football is critical in global peace and unity.”

Virtually all comments indicated that football represents a huge vehicle for achieving accelerated global development, peace and prosperity. The handle @tripdarlyn06 commented that “Sports brings about many positive changes in kids”. @prince_wale_oyetola said: “Football is a game that gives joy and trains one on how to handle defeat.”

Drawing attention to the economic prowess of the game, @iammartyns said: “Football represents a billion-dollar business,” while @thommy_classic said: “Football creates jobs, brings about unity, helps individual health and fitness level while providing leisure for the viewers.”

Speaking on their experiences travelling to see the live matches, Roselyn Quansah of So energy, Ghana said: “It has always been a dream of mine to watch a live match and I can’t thank Sahara enough for this MAD experience.”

“The energy from the crowd was contagious. Seeing people of different cultures and races united by this amazing game of football was indeed an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful to Sahara Group for giving us this opportunity,” said Zayyad Ibrahim from Sahara Tanzania. Carren Matente of Asharami Energy, Zambia said: “It was my first time seeing a live match and it was truly a dream come true.”

“Through initiatives like the #MADwithFootball challenge, we hope to inspire more football-related programmes that will give wings to the aspirations of young players eyeing fruitful careers and above all, harness the enormous potential the game has in the aspect of bringing the world together are truly making a difference in all communities,” said Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group.

All comments received during the challenge will be shared with regional and global football associations, sports administrators, academic institutions, the United Nations and other relevant stakeholders, to help shape policy on how the round leather game can make a difference.