Osun Court Sentences Ile-Ife Prince, Adedoyin, Two Others to Death by Hanging over OAU Student’s Murder





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Osun State High Court yesterday sentenced the Founder of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, to death by hanging over the murder of Timothy Adegoke, a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Justice Adepele Ojo, while delivering his judgement on the case equally sentenced two staff of the hotel, Adeniyi Aderogba and Kazeem Oyetunde to death by hanging.

On the other hand, the court discharged and acquitted three of the staff while the seven defendant would hear her sentencing today, following pleas by both the prosecution and defendant counsels.

Adedoyin was charged along with six of his workers, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola, as first to seventh defendants, and were docked on 18-count which included murder, conspiracy, oath of secrecy among others.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adepele Ojo, in her judgement yesterday, discharged three defendants – Magdalene Chiefuna, Lawrence Oluwole and Adedeji Adesola – were from the counts of conspiracy to murder.

However, they were found culpable of other counts in the charge.

Adedoyin was found culpable and convicted of counts 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 15 and 16.

The court held that the second autopsy reports signed by two pathologists from Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital was thwarted as the court held that, “it’s a report by persons with vested interest.”

Justice Ojo established that late Timothy Adegoke lodged in the Hilton hotel and paid into the account of the 7th defendant.

“I found the first defendant (Ramon Adedoyin) culpable of the conspiracy to murder and murder,” the judge added, stating that the court held that evidence presented before the court placed Oyetunde Kazeem “squarely among those who perpetrated the acts,” and was found guilty of the counts.

Seventh defendant (Adedeji Adesola) was “carefully chorographed into the act. The circumstance around her were not strong to found her culpable of the count 1, 2, and 3.”

The 1st, 3rd and 5th defendants were said to be culpable of the offence of conspiracy to improperly, indecently dumping of the deceased body and are guilty as charged.

Justice Ojo also said Adedoyin’s decision not to enter the witness box meant he agreed to the murder charge pressed against him by the prosecution.

He dismissed the alibi pleaded on his behalf by his counsel, who said the hotel owner was in Abuja for many days around the time of the death of the late Adegoke.

The chief judge of Osun State, held that Abdulraman Adedoyin, Kazeem Oyetunde and Adeniyi Aderogba were guilty of the charges against them and were sentenced to death by hanging.

They were also sentenced to serve different years of jail terms for other offences committed such as conspiracy and unlawful interference with the deceased body in an attempt to cover up.

Adepele-Ojo held that the vehicle, (hilux van) which was used by the accused persons to convey the body of Adegoke to where he was buried, as well as the hotel belonging to Adedoyin be forfeited to the state.

She also held that the children of late Timothy Adegoke’s education be placed under sponsorship of Abdulraman Adedoyin’s estate up to university level and completion of National Youths Service Corp.