Marketer Seeks Reduction of Import Duties on Cylinders

Peter Uzoho

The Chief Executive Officer, Second Coming Nigeria Ltd., a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) marketing company, Dr. Basil Ogbuanu, has called on the federal government to reduce import duties charged on cooking gas cylinders, equipment and accessories.

Ogbuanu said the proposed measure would help to avail more Nigerian households the opportunity to embrace the use of gas as their preferred choice of energy for cooking and help the government’s drive to deepen the utilisation of the cleaner energy source in the country.

He made the call during the launch of the company’s new 20kg composite LPG cylinders in Lagos, as part of its efforts to deepen domestic utilisation of LPG in the country

He said the amount of money paid on import duties was responsible for the increase in the prices of cylinders, which he noted, ought not to be more than N55, 000 in the market.

“The cost of import duties and clearing cost are very high. Government should urgently look into the reduction of import duties and clearing, to deepen gas utilisation in Nigeria.

“We are talking of deepening LPG usage in all households and gas cylinder is the entering point of usage. The cost of cylinder, regulators and other accessories should be considered and reduced,” Ogbuanu said.

He explained the new 20kg cylinders would make it easier for families to enjoy durability of usage than refilling frequently, noting that the cylinders were part of the company’s efforts to deepen the usage of LPG in Nigeria.

“Unlike regular metal cylinders which are heavy and prone to explosion, the composite cylinders are safer and transparent, lightweight, rustproof, non-explosive and translucent.

“With 20kg, it means refilling once in three months or twice in three months, than four times monthly on the 12.5kg cylinders.

“It is economical, safe, healthier and it saves households from going to refilling plant frequently,” Ogbuanu further said.

He explained that the 20kg LPG cylinder was being sold at N75,000 due to the increase in foreign exchange and was more competitive, adding that new composite cylinders save time, energy and money.