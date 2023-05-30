FCT Ministers Hand over to Perm Sec in Compliance With Executive Order 14

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Former FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, have in compliance with the Executive Order 14 that stipulates peaceful transition of power, transferred the rein of leadership to the Permanent Secretary FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola.

The handover was conducted at a ceremony in Abuja.

Bello charged the FCT city managers/ heads of secretariats to preserve the Abuja Master plan, notably the water bodies, like Jabi Lake and the reserved green areas, warning that if care is not taken, in the next two years, the Jabi Lake may dry up due to encroachment.

He also appealed for forgiveness of his shortcomings from those he might have as he exited office.

“So, I ask you to forgive me for all my follies, my weaknesses, for all the things I ought to have done and have not done. God bless the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

On her part, the former FCT Minster of State, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, stressed the need for the management staff to strengthen the institutional framework of FCDA/FCTA and cultivate the habit of keeping the ‘history’ of the system.

She thanked the FCT Permanent Secretary, directors and staff for their cooperation and tolerance, stressing the need to forgive one another and allow collaboration to lead.

“I want to thank particularly the drivers that accommodated my excesses, even during their weekends when I have hospitality functions, they will always be there.

“The FCT family is a big family and that is one thing I’m going to miss. No parastatal or agency is neatly bonded like FCTA. We must agree to disagree among ourselves, but most importantly the ability to forgive, understand. Whosoever you encounter, let forgiveness and understanding be the watch word,” she said.

While receiving the handover document, Adesola described the Buhari administration as the first to provide for a smooth transition in the history of Nigeria.

“There are situations where the outgoing government did not hand over any document…and this could be challenging for incoming administration, and by the Executive Order 14, the president directed that this should be cascaded into the transition bill that will soon be signed into law.

“So, the document you are leaving behind Sir, does not capture the full range of activities that you undertook while you were in office, but we have made the efforts to capture as much as possible so that whoever will be your successor in office will be able to carry on from here,” Adesola said.

He revealed that the FCTA had commenced the process of compiling the handover notes two weeks before President Muhammadu Buhari gave a directive on the implementation of the Executive Order 14.

The handover report is a document written in Vol. 1, 2 &3 and captured a wide range of activities that were carried out during the administration of Bello from the FCTA- SDAs, particularly in the area of Abuja Light Rail, Garki Hospital, and collapsed buildings.

Volume 1 is the main report which is over 380 pages, and contains the annexes, while volume 3 carries the appendix, the report and submission by the Executive Secretary FCDA, the Mandate Secretaries and Co-ordinators of STDD and AMMC.

