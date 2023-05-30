  • Tuesday, 30th May, 2023

DSS Blocks EFCC Personnel from Gaining Access to Commission’s Ikoyi Office, Claims Ownership

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Two federal agencies, the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday engaged in claim and counter claim over the ownership of the office complex located at 15, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, where the EFCC operates from.
There were reports early Tuesday that the DSS prevented officials of the anti-graft agency from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi.
It was gathered that DSS blocked the whole building and placed an armoured personnel carrier at the front of the building.
“They even placed an armoured tank just to scare us away”, a source at the office said.
Both agencies are believed to be laying claim to the ownership of the building.
But a statement by DSS said the agency was only occupying its facility.
The statement by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said “Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is a common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.
“There is no rivalry between the service and the EFCC over and about anything”, it said.
But the EFCC countered the claim and confirmed that DSS deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) blocking staff of the commission from gaining access to the building.
A statement by the Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said by so doing the DSS hampered its operations.
“The operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrived at their office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, this morning, May 30, 2023, to be denied entry by agents of the Department of State Services, DSS, who had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.
“This development is strange to the commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident”, he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.