IMC Boss, Elegbeleye Congratulates Dare on Aational Award

Chairman of the nation’s league governing body, IMC, Gbenga Elegbeleye has congratulated out going Sports Minister, Sunday Dare on the national award bestowed on him by President Mohammed Buhari.

Dare got the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) from President Buhari who did a farewell broadcast to the nation on Sunday morning.

IMC boss, Elegbeleye who expressed joy over the honor done Dare said the Agbaakin of Ogbomosho land deserves the honor having served the country creditably well as sports minister in the last four years.

“Dare has done well as sports minister and I am happy he is getting this national honor from a grateful nation. I want to also thank Mr President for deeming it fit to reward hard-work, patriotism and selfless service all of which Dare epitomizes,” Elegbeleye stated.

The former DG of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC) noted that Dare has brought several innovations to Nigerian sports which includes the new lease of life which the nation’s domestic league is enjoying this season.

“Dare has no doubt done well for Nigerian sports and I wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” Elegbeleye stated.