Ekpenyong, Edwards Win 45th CBN Tennis Open

David Ekpenyong and MaryLove Edwards at the weekend emerged winners of the 45th CBN Senior National Open Tennis Championship men and women’s singles events in Abuja.

Tournament number two seed David Ekpenyong won his first CBN Senior Open title after his opponent, number one seed Uche Oparaoji was forced to retire with an apparent shoulder injury while trailing 6-1, 4-1.

The 17-year-old described his victory as a sweet one as he avenged his earlier defeat in the final to his fierce rival.

He expressed elation at winning his first CBN Senior title which had been his life-long dream to win having won the junior U-14 category.

“I come here to participate in this tournament every year and also watch people win the final; I always wished it would be me and here I am now holding the much coveted trophy.

“My opponent is someone I am very much familiar with having played him four times now.

“He beat at the Dala Hard Court tournament in Kano in November, before I returned the favour at the Rain Oil tournament in Lagos in December.

“I also lost to him at the Vemp Open final here two weeks ago and so besides winning my first CBN title, I was also determined and focused on winning today so as to even our head-to-head record,” he said.

Oparaoji on his part, admitted that he had been nursing the shoulder injury right from the outset of the tournament, adding that he kept playing through the pain until he couldn’t hold it any more.

“I tried my best to play and tried very hard to endure the excruciating pain until I couldn’t manage it anymore.

“The doctor advised me to take a two- week break from playing and that’s why I had to retire in the second set,” he said.

In the women’s singles event, first seed Edwards continued with her ruthless form as she dismissed number two seed Aanu Aiyegbusi 6-2, 6-3 to claim a third straight title in a row in Abuja.

The country’s top ranked female player had won both the 2023 VEMP Open as well as the DavNotch Tennis Open Championship titles respectively in Abuja coming into this tournament.

Matthew Abamu and Chima Michael teamed up to defeat the pair of Albert Bikom and Peter Lawal who had to retire 7-5, 4-4 with scores even in the second set, to win the men’s doubles event.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communication Department, CBN, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, praised the winners for their doggedness and encouraged the losers for displaying the spirit of sportsmanship.