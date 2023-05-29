Buhari: My Cows Easier to Control Than Nigerians

*Bids colleagues from South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Burundi, others farewell

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday night, said he looked forward to flying back to his cows and sheep in Daura, which are much easier to control than Nigerians

Speaking at the inauguration Dinner/Gala Night, organised by the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, outgoing President Buhari said, “I congratulate fellow Nigerians who have realized their power that their votes count. I’m looking forward to tomorrow to fly to my base and go back to my cows and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians.”

Thanking the dignitaries who came to honour Nigeria at the event, Buhari seized the opportunity to say goodbye to his fellow presidents.

“Your Excellencies, Heads of States and Government, and their representatives that have come to share this day with us, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I thank you very much and I say goodbye to you and wish us the best of luck”, he said.

Some of the leaders present at the colourful event included the Presidents of South Africa, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Burundi, Liberia, Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Central Africa Republic, Gabon, the Prime Minister of Morocco, and Vice President of Venezuela, among others..