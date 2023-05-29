Buhari Confers Special National Honours on Anyaoku, Osoba, Akande, Emefiele, Wigwe, Wale Edun, Davido, 333 Others

*Awele Elumelu, Shehu, Laolu, personal photographers: Bayo Omoboriowo, Sunday Aghaeze also honoured

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of special national awards on 339 Nigerians and friends of the country, in a parting gift to appointees, aides, staffers, and prominent Nigerians who have helped his administration these past eight years.

The 2023 honours list was signed yesterday by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Ibiene P. Roberts.

The country’s second highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) was conferred on former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.



Former governor of Osun State and first interim National Chairman of All Peoples Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, was among 23 individuals bestowed with Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).



Other individuals, who bagged the award, included Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc., Herbert Wigwe; and former Secretary General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Bakindo, who was honoured post-humously.

Honoured also in that category were 10 serving justices of the Supreme Court. They included Hon. Justice Chima C. Nweze, Justice Amina Adamu Augie, Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, Justice John Inyang Okoro, Justice Lawal Garba, Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, Justice Adamu Jauro, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, and Justice Emmanuel Agim.



Other awardees included former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and Emir of Borgu, Mohammed Sani Dantoro Kitoro IV.

Fourteen serving ministers were among the 75 individuals that bagged Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) award. They included Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige; Minister of State, Labour, Festus Keyamo; Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pallen Tallen, and Minister of Internal Affairs, Senator Rauf Aregbesola.



Buhari also conferred the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) on 77 prominent individuals. Some of the recipients included former President, Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick; Publisher of Leadership newspaper, Isaiah Ndah, who was honoured post-humously; former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),Timi Alaibe; Maj. Gen Olayinka Kadiri; Dr. Pinheiro Adekunle Uthman; Sylvanus Ghasarah; Sulaiman Argungu; Gbenga Komolafe; Chief Isaac Shaahu; and Alhaji Nasiru Danu.

Others were Chairman, Bet9ja, Kunle Soname, Sunday Ameh, Oladipo Okpeseyi, Maj. Gen Benson Akinroluyo (rtd), Wale Edun, Mrs. Awele Elumelu, and Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, among others.



Leading musician, David Adeleke (Davido), was among 85 individuals conferred with the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) award. Other recipients included serving federal permanent secretaries Maurice Mbaeri, David Andrew Adejo, Nebolisa Arah, Ibiene Roberts, Tijani Umar, and Didi Easter Walson-Jack.

Honoured also were Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Mariam Olusanya; Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; presidential spokes, Garba Shehu; and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice President), Laolu Akande. Olukayode Ajulo, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Tiwa Savage, Victor Ifijeh, Bayo Onanuga, and Dele Alake were also honoured.



The president conferred Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) awards on 51 persons, including comedian Ayo Makun (AY); Executive Secretary, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen; basket baller Ejike Ugboaja; Abubakar Umar; and Clement Nwakwo.

The president’s personal photographers for the eight years of his administration, Bayo Omoboriowo and Sunday Aghaeze, bagged MFR and Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), respectively.



The president also approved the Federal Republic Medal I to be presented to three persons, Mrs. Jumoke Awodigede, Alade Pamela, and Mohammed Abiodun.

Listed also for the national honours award for their diligent services to the country were Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, MON; Personal Photographer to the Vice President, Tolani Alli, MFR; and NTA Correspondent, Adamu Sambo, and NTA cameraman, Emmanuel Anrihi, MFR.