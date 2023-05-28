Kano Governor-elect Declares Assets Ahead of Inauguration

Ibrahim Garba in Kano

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Kano State Governor-elect, Mr. Abba Yusuf, has declared his assets and liabilities in a completed form submitted on Friday to the Code of Conduct Bureau, Kano office.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunusi Tofa, saying the incoming governor was received on Friday by the CCB State Director, Hajia Ibrahim.

Yusuf said his earnest declaration of assets is a demonstration of transparency and accountability that will form the bedrock of his incoming administration in Kano State.

“Today, I have fulfilled the constitutional obligation of declaring my assets before assuming the office, May 29,” the statement read.

“The Governor-elect told his host that public service is a calling; it is a service to humanity and I am always ready to serve having won the confidence of the good people of Kano State.

“Furthermore, Yusuf declared that the coast is now clear for the journey of restoration of sustainable development in all the sectors, where every Kobo of the public fund spent will not only be justifiable but accountable in Kano State under his watch.”

Yusuf gave the assurance that all the public officials including political appointees that will serve in his administration will be mandated to follow suit of asset declaration as required by the law.